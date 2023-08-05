Berger playing for Team USA at Women’s Baseball World Cup

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU baseball team claimed its third D1 title in four seasons back in June, and now one member of the Redhawks is taking her talents to the international stage.

We featured Elise Berger back in may as one of just a handful of girls playing varsity baseball in our area. She’s also a member of the US Women’s National Baseball Team, having played in a series against Canada last Summer.

Berger again made the roster for the Women’s Baseball World Cup group stage, set for Thunder Bay, Ontario next week. There, the Americans will compete with Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong in Group A. The top two teams from that group, the top 2 from Group B, and two wild card teams will advance to next year’s World Cup finals.

Berger is thrilled with the chance to represent her country and compete with and against the world’s best.

“Every single time we get together with the women is always amazing,” Berger said. “It really is a unique experience. So being there and knowing a lot of those women was awesome. And getting to see teammates from last year and then knowing that yeah, your spot’s never guaranteed and you can see the people. You’ve got new kids coming in every year and just continuing to work hard. And everyone wants it and everyone’s supporting each other all the way which is amazing. I mean it’s definitely motivating because there are definitely women who are a lot bigger, a lot stronger, a lot more experienced than I am. So there’s definitely something to work towards that you can see in those older women. Both strength and skill wise, but also just experience and maturity to keep working towards where they are. Definitely amazing role models and people to keep working with.”

Berger and Team USA open the competition against Australia at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.