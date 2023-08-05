How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Berger playing for Team USA at Women’s Baseball World Cup

CVU baseball player pitching for American women
CVU baseball player pitching for American women
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU baseball team claimed its third D1 title in four seasons back in June, and now one member of the Redhawks is taking her talents to the international stage.

We featured Elise Berger back in may as one of just a handful of girls playing varsity baseball in our area. She’s also a member of the US Women’s National Baseball Team, having played in a series against Canada last Summer.

Berger again made the roster for the Women’s Baseball World Cup group stage, set for Thunder Bay, Ontario next week. There, the Americans will compete with Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong in Group A. The top two teams from that group, the top 2 from Group B, and two wild card teams will advance to next year’s World Cup finals.

Berger is thrilled with the chance to represent her country and compete with and against the world’s best.

“Every single time we get together with the women is always amazing,” Berger said. “It really is a unique experience. So being there and knowing a lot of those women was awesome. And getting to see teammates from last year and then knowing that yeah, your spot’s never guaranteed and you can see the people. You’ve got new kids coming in every year and just continuing to work hard. And everyone wants it and everyone’s supporting each other all the way which is amazing. I mean it’s definitely motivating because there are definitely women who are a lot bigger, a lot stronger, a lot more experienced than I am. So there’s definitely something to work towards that you can see in those older women. Both strength and skill wise, but also just experience and maturity to keep working towards where they are. Definitely amazing role models and people to keep working with.”

Berger and Team USA open the competition against Australia at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
John Neville appeared in court virtually on Thursday.
Vermont man at center of daylong police response faces a judge

Latest News

CVU baseball player pitching for American women
Berger playing for Team USA at Women’s Baseball World Cup
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
Former assistant will serve as head coach for at least the 2023-24 season
Wiedler introduced as UVM men’s hockey interim coach
Former assistant will serve as head coach for at least the 2023-24 season
Wiedler introduced as UVM men’s hockey interim coach