Breakfast on the Farm teaches people what it’s like on a dairy farm

BRIDPORT, Vt. (WCAX) -“When you’re in one of the grocery stores, all you see is that jug, you don’t see the story behind it and I think it’s really important to connect to where it’s coming from,” Andrew Rainbille said.

Since 2015, Breakfast on the Farm has welcomed more than 11,000 people. Vermont Breakfast on the Farm is a way for individuals to experience what life is like while working on a dairy farm. This year’s event features a free breakfast and farm tour at Sunderland Farm in Bridport. Organizers say the event has become a yearly staple and highlight.

“Every year it’s just seeing the joy on people’s faces and them coming out and seeing the farm and then you know not realizing truly what happens,” Courtney Banach said.

Breakfast on the Farm creates opportunities for the public to connect with farmers and the people who produce food in Vermont. The delicious and healthy breakfast choices showcase the offerings of local farmers and businesses. Hinesburg resident, Amanda Vincent, says she likes to see the operations behind breakfast staples like milk.

“My grandparents actually had a small dairy farm operation, they had to sell their cows I think back in 2015 so to be here and see the operation and the robotic milkers which my grandparents ever had the chance of getting those, but it’s just cool seeing the operation,” Amanda Vincent said.

And aside from learning, kids say they love the games.

“The scavenger hunt because you get to learn about cows and other things,” Naima Stevenson said.

Hundreds of people made it out to the farm gathering. People there say they used the morning to reconnect with their friends and neighbors.

“There’s more people than I’ve ever seen on this piece of property,” Margaret Sunderland said.

Organizers say the goal of Breakfast on the Farm is to educate community members about agriculture and what happens on a farm.

“With less than 2% of the population involved in agriculture now, our consumers are more unaware of what really happens to get food from farm to tables,” Banach said.

