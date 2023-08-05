How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dietitian shares tips on how to keep a sustainable kitchen in new book

By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington shop ten thousand villages hosted a book signing with nutritionist, Heather Wolfe.

Her book, “Sustainable Kitchen”, teaches home chefs to cook with health in front of mind, but it also provides tips and tricks to keep a sustainable kitchen including how to decrease food waste and conserve energy. All of the recipes in the book use plant-based ingredients.

“Sustainable kitchen was really a passion project. It came out in 2020 and at that point I had my third kid and was thinking... their future... what can i do to help them have a livable future, being really concerned about the environment,” Wolfe said.

This is Wolfe’s first book, and she dedicates it to her children.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
File photo
Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

Latest News

Breakfast on the Farm
Breakfast on the Farm teaches people what it’s like on a dairy farm
household hazardous waste days
Safe disposal of hazardous waste created from July floods
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
The Sacred Cloth hangs in Brattleboro
A sacred cloth in Brattleboro