Dietitian shares tips on how to keep a sustainable kitchen in new book

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington shop ten thousand villages hosted a book signing with nutritionist, Heather Wolfe.

Her book, “Sustainable Kitchen”, teaches home chefs to cook with health in front of mind, but it also provides tips and tricks to keep a sustainable kitchen including how to decrease food waste and conserve energy. All of the recipes in the book use plant-based ingredients.

“Sustainable kitchen was really a passion project. It came out in 2020 and at that point I had my third kid and was thinking... their future... what can i do to help them have a livable future, being really concerned about the environment,” Wolfe said.

This is Wolfe’s first book, and she dedicates it to her children.

