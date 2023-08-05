How to help
Officers find dog abandoned at airport after owner told needs crate to fly, police say

Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dog was found in a stroller at the Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers working at the airport were called to assist after the dog was found at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they were able to find a microchip but could not reach the dog’s owner.

Authorities said they discovered that the dog’s owner was told by an airline that the dog had to be placed in a crate to fly.

The owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded their flight, according to police.

Officers said they contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the pet owner.

“Don’t leave your pets behind!” the department shared.

