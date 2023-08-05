A sacred cloth in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -

Wednesday, the streets of Brattleboro were full of people chanting for unity, love and equality. All, because of a piece of fabric.

“2003, Key West, a fellow down there by the name of Gregg McGrady, came up with an idea to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the rainbow flag as a symbol for gay pride.” said John Nolte, Gregg’s partner.

That idea was to sew a one and a quarter mile pride flag that spanned the distance between the gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic ocean. With the help of Gilbert Baker, who designed the pride flag in its original eight colors, the flag waved from sea to shining sea. To this day, it is the longest pride flag ever made. Now it’s been divided into sections, but there’s one piece so special it’s been named the sacred cloth

“Since then we’ve taken it to other places, because of its notoriety and its the same flag you see that, massive pride flag on the steps of the Supreme Court that’s used in all the stock footage now, that’s Section 93.” said Mark Ebenoch, the Executive Director of the Sacred Cloth Project

It was in Orlando after the Pulse shooting, Colorado Springs after the shooting at Club Q, in Mississippi, at the March on Washington and even Sydney, Australia. And now it’s here - in Brattleboro.

“The mission here, and really the mission of the flag, is to take it to communities, to unite them, to give them a sensibility of belonging unity, and just to create a voice, for those who don’t have any.” said Nolte

Queer folks and their allies gathered at Thomas B. Lynch park and walked downtown together to the MT&T bank to honor the unfurling of the flag.

“Seeing any symbols of visibility that we can have here in our community -- Brattleboro is a very supportive town of our community, but we’ve still got a long way to go. You know, we’ve got some good supports here legislatively, but there’s still a lot of people here who are struggling in our community. We talk a lot about visibility at out in the open, but also how we need that to be accompanied by power, right, an increase in access to resources, and material resources, but we need both of those things, and hopeful this project will get us a little further along the way.” said HB Lozito, the Executive Director of Out in the Open.

The flag will be up until August 10, and then, it’s onto new journeys.

