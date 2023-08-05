How to help
Safe disposal of hazardous waste created from July floods

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is also on the fourth week of recovery from July’s historic storms and towns across the state are trying to make sure people get rid of all of the hazardous waste that was created, safely.

The Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District has now hosted two household hazardous waste days for people in Cabot, Marshfield, Walden and the surrounding areas.

This event had been opened to a broader portion of towns due to the high demand of resources needed for waste removal, according to the Agency of Natural Resources numerous towns have been doing these events for the last couple of weeks. The sites are collecting a lot of moldy paint and different kinds of chemicals. Cabot officials say they are happy that this option is expanding.

“The debris that we have had flowing through the town from the flood, I am sure a lot of people had to get rid of a lot of hazardous waste. It’s great that they can reach out to surrounding communities and help them out,” said Michael Hogan, Cabot Selectboard Chair.

The Agency of Natural Resources expects these events to continue for the next couple weeks.

