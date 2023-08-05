How to help
What-to-do: Saturday, August, 5

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do this Saturday, August 5th.

The Danville Community Fair is all day today. It starts with a Bear Crawl 5K, then, a parade at 10:30 a.m. There will be live music all day, cornhole and volleyball tournament. You can catch magic, bingo, and more fun throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The fair is free to attend, but you can buy tickets to support the fair and be entered into a raffle for cash prizes.

It’s a cool summer Saturday, and if you want to get active - we have an idea. In the Mad River Valley on the scenic fields of the Brooks Recreation Field at the Warren Elementary School - Mad River Disc is hosting its twelfth edition of the mad hatter tournament today. The tournament is open to any individual players of all levels. The games begin at 10:00 a.m. and registration is $30 per person.

With only two days left of the Franklin county field days, Saturday is jam packed with activities. The grounds open at 7:00 a.m. for breakfast then a full day of Vermont themed celebrations antique tractors, a dairy show, arm wrestling, satellite poker, and a mechanical bull. The fair is in Swanton and admission costs $15 per person. Celebrate Vermont agriculture and enjoy a day of Vermont filled fun in Franklin County.

