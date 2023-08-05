How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We won’t have any active weather to deal with over the weekend. Some patchy fog is likely this morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 70s. The humidity will be lower as well. Sunday will be another fantastic day, with mostly sunny skies, and highs near 80 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. This will be a nice break after the very active weather Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, active weather returns Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Localized flash flooding is once again possible, so we’ll keep an eye on it. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be decent days, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s Wednesday, and low 80s Thursday. Lows will be in the 60s. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms for Friday.

