By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will continue to give us a very pleasant weekend. Patchy dense fog is likely early Sunday morning, so keep that in mind if you have travel plans. The rest of the day will be decent, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. Enjoy that, because much more active weather is on the way early in the week.

Monday morning is looking quiet, though a few showers are possible south. Heading into the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are likely, a few of which may be strong south. The bigger issue will be the likelihood of heavy downpours, so once again, localized flash flooding is possible. Showers and thunderstorms, along with heavy downpours, will continue through Tuesday. Now is the time to prepare for yet another round of localized flooding, and to stay tuned for the latest updates. As always, never attempt to cross flooded roads.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days, thankfully, with highs mainly in the upper 70s, and lows in the 60s. Additional showers are likely Thursday night and Friday, though those don’t look significant at this point. We’ll certainly keep an eye on it. Saturday is looking iffy, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

