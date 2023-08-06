A battle over a barricade on Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - “No barricade, no barricade, no barricade!”

Residents of the Town of eagle lake gathered around their beloved boat launch to protest the implementation of the Adirondack Park Agency’s proposed barricade.

“The lake is under a thousand acres, and the state land masterplan says lakes over a thousand acres would be afforded a boat launch, those under would not be afforded a new launch. Boat launches on smaller lakes could be reviewed if they meet certain criteria can be kept open” said Rolf Tiedemann

Tidemann claims the A.P.A. would not review whether the dock met certain criteria to remain, and decided since the lake is under a thousand acres, its fate is sealed. The A.P.A. declined to be interviewed, but sent in a statement.

Since the agency determined the trailered boat launch is not in conformance with the master plan, the D.E.C. will convert it into a waterway access site. Which will accommodate vessels that can be lifted and rolled over the proposed barrier by hand, pursuant to wild forest guidelines.

There are six houses on the lake accessible only by water, and seven that without the existing boat launch, would take an increase of thirty minutes to reach. Residents are voicing their concerns.

“I’m land locked. I have no driveway. This is my driveway.” said Gene Vanalen, a property owner on the Lake.

“It would make it impossible. For somebody in a wheelchair, there’s no way they could get in.” said Lew Zankel, a resident on the lake

“It’s not appropriate for elderly folks. It’s not safe.” said Jerry Paddack, who has a house only accessible by boat since his backyard is all state land.

“We’re really concerned about fire of course, number one, number two is rescue of people who are on the other side might have a medical emergency which is very important we can load an ambulance right here, so we have to have to have a boat to go pick them up.” said Michael Trybendis, the Eagle Lake Town Fire Chief.

The fire and rescue department uses a 16 by 14 foot boat. Chief Trybendis said they would not be able to lift it over the barricade to reach homes on the lake. One of those homes only accessible by water belongs to Jerry and Birgitta Paddack.

“All the food that we go and buy, we have to take it with our boat.” said Brigitta

“Propane, water, food, guests, everything we need we need to have a substantial boat in order to get us to our property -- and they’re preventing us from even using our property.” Jerry followed.

A few years ago, Jerry Paddack fell down the stairs and broke his ribs. The quickest way to the hospital was to get to the public boat launch.

“The majority of the people on this lake are not young people, and they’re people who have saved, they’re not rich people. It’s people who have worked hard to do what they’re doing.” said Zankel

The Paddacks and other residents say if the barricade goes up, it would render their homes almost worthless.

All of us who are here are here because we love this place. It’s heaven on earth.” said Birgatta

“We really recommend the A.P.A. to take a second look at this, rescind their order order what they wanna do, start over again and look at the normal people.” said Trybendis

Residents say the Adirondack Park Agency says they’ll consider what they have to say, but on October 14th of 2024 this boat launch will be closed to trailed boats.

