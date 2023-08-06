How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating two apparent gunfire incidents that happened at the same apartment building just hours apart.

Video shows what the scene looked like Saturday at around 7:00 p.m. the time of the first incident, and then again at around 10:00 p.m.

Police say they believe no one was injured in the incidents but cleared the building to be sure.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
File photo
Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam
Family members and friends are mourning following the loss of two residents who were fatally...
Family members mourn loss of Jericho student, grandfather hit by car

Latest News

Several fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Claremont, New Hampshire.
First responders battle structure fire in Claremont
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Police investigate Danville shooting that left one person dead and another wounded
Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Vt. State Police search for missing 37-year-old
Sustainable Kitchen
Dietitian shares tips on how to keep a sustainable kitchen in new book