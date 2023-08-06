Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are investigating two apparent gunfire incidents that happened at the same apartment building just hours apart.
Video shows what the scene looked like Saturday at around 7:00 p.m. the time of the first incident, and then again at around 10:00 p.m.
Police say they believe no one was injured in the incidents but cleared the building to be sure.
