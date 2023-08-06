How to help
Missing 37-year-old found safe

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a missing 37-year-old who was last seen on Friday morning has been found safe.

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford had been last seen Friday at 8:15am on Cookville Rd. in Corinth near the Post Office and was reported missing Saturday.

At the time, Manning was reported to be staying in a tent on Gore Road in Topsham near the VAST parking area on US Route 302.

Police concluded their search on Sunday morning after Manning was located.

