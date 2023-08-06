How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate Danville shooting that left one person dead and another wounded

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a home on North Danville Road.

When they arrived they found that two household members became involved in a dispute, and the men exchanged gunfire. The deceased man is 50 years old. The wounded man is 23 and was brought to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The men have not been identified as the investigation is ongoing. The deceased man has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

The scene is being investigated by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
File photo
Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

Latest News

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Vt. State Police search for missing 37-year-old
Sustainable Kitchen
Dietitian shares tips on how to keep a sustainable kitchen in new book
Breakfast on the Farm
Breakfast on the Farm teaches people what it’s like on a dairy farm
household hazardous waste days
Safe disposal of hazardous waste created from July floods