Police investigate Danville shooting that left one person dead and another wounded

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon at a home on North Danville Road.

When they arrived they found that two household members became involved in a dispute, and the men exchanged gunfire. The deceased man is 50 years old. The wounded man is 23 and was brought to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The men have not been identified as the investigation is ongoing. The deceased man has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

The scene is being investigated by the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.