Schommer, Irwin claim rollerski biathlon titles in Jericho

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Jericho was the site of the 2023 USBA National Rollerski Biathlon Championships, and it was a clean sweep for the winners this weekend.

Paul Schommer claimed the men’s title, finishing nine seconds ahead of second place finisher Vaclav Cervenka, while Deedra Irwin cruised to a win on Sunday on her home course, 35 seconds ahead of second.

“Happy to be able to eek it out, especially with so many fast, young guys here,” Schommer said. “We have a lot of really fit, good shooters on the men’s side right now. Getting two wins in a weekend is not an easy feat.”

“Definitely just the technique, putting in the good work. This is obviously summer nationals, but what we’re really training for is the winter. Anytime we can get into the race, get into the mindset of racing, it’s going to help us,” Irwin said. “I was just thinking about what I was going to work on for ski technique, and think about what I want to do come winter.”

Both athletes also won races on Saturday.

