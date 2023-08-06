Vermont claims first Shrine Bowl win since 2018

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire took an early lead, but the men from the Green Mountain State took over shortly after.

A Tanner Robbins (Essex) pick six late in the first half gave Vermont momentum heading into halftime as it built on its lead, and never looked back, rolling to a 28-6 victory for the team’s first win since 2018.

“I’m going to remember it for a very long time, it couldn’t have been more perfect. It couldn’t have been a more perfect week with these guys, I’m going to remember this for a very long time,” Robbins said. “We just preached having fun, it felt like we were having more fun as the game went on and it showed on the field.”

“I didnt know many of them, because there’s not many teams around St J. that were here,” quarterback Quinn Murphy (St. Johnsbury) said. “I didn’t know how we would get along, because we talk a lot of trash on the field. I didn’t know if we would be friends, but these guys are some of my good friends now.”

