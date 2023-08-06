How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. State Police search for missing 37-year-old

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police from the St. Johnsbury Barracks are asking for help locating Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford. Last seen Friday at 8:15am on Cookville Rd. in Corinth near the Post Office and was reported missing Saturday.

Christina may be wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, sneakers, and possibly carrying a purse. They say Christina is 5′7″ and 220 pounds. Christina has ties to the Bradford-Topsham area and was reported to be staying in a tent on Gore Road off US Route 302. 

Vermont State Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding Christina’s location.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work Friday on a damaged section of Route 125 in Hancock.
Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way
Jon Schurger and Dylon Smith
2 Franklin County men charged with buying alcohol for teen who died in crash
Middlebury Flooding 8-4
Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County
A Vermont man and his grandson were killed when they were hit by an SUV in Maine.
Vt. man, grandson hit and killed by SUV while standing in Maine yard
File photo
Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

Latest News

Sustainable Kitchen
Dietitian shares tips on how to keep a sustainable kitchen in new book
Breakfast on the Farm
Breakfast on the Farm teaches people what it’s like on a dairy farm
household hazardous waste days
Safe disposal of hazardous waste created from July floods
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting