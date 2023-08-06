Vt. State Police search for missing 37-year-old

CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police from the St. Johnsbury Barracks are asking for help locating Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford. Last seen Friday at 8:15am on Cookville Rd. in Corinth near the Post Office and was reported missing Saturday.

Christina may be wearing a black winter jacket, black pants, sneakers, and possibly carrying a purse. They say Christina is 5′7″ and 220 pounds. Christina has ties to the Bradford-Topsham area and was reported to be staying in a tent on Gore Road off US Route 302.

Vermont State Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding Christina’s location.

