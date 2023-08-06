BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at What-to-do Sunday, August 6.

It’s the start of Vermont Open Farm Week, and just today, farms in over 16 Vermont towns are hosting events. You can pick your own blueberries in Charlotte, hang out with goats in Townshend, picnic in pastures, make your own sundaes, and even witness the second annual Great North American Maple Pie Contest go down. Events are going on all day - all week. The price for each event varies, but the intent remains the same: celebrate Vermont farmers, the beauty of Vermont farms and all the work that goes in to them.

They’re not exactly sports cars, but they’re a sight for sore eyes. An Antique Tractor Day at Billings Farm and Museum. A fun day for the whole family. There will be an antique tractor parade at noon and again at 4 o’clock this afternoon. With a slow race at 2:00 p.m. and exhibitors to tell you all about them - enjoy the day in Woodstock. The museum opens at 10:00 a.m. Tickets to the parade are included in the price of museum admission that’s $17 for adults, and $8 for children.

The clowns are winding down. It’s the last day of the Festival of Fools in downtown Burlington. The Sunday classical is this morning at 10:00 a.m. in City Hall Park. Listen to member’s of Vermont Symphony Orchestra perform a program of folk-inspired music. All day, different performers will take to the streets, in tents and in the open, to show off their special talents and draw you into the fun world of fools. Most performances are free.

