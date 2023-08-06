BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was certainly a beautiful weekend, with a nice break from the active weather. Unfortunately, active weather returns Monday afternoon and Tuesday, with the possibility of localized flash flooding.

A few breaks of sun are possible Monday morning. Otherwise, showers and thunderstorms will move in roughly around midday, and continue during the afternoon and evening. These will be scattered, so some spots may get hit with heavy downpours, and others may get little rain. Those that do get hit may have flash flooding. High temperatures on Monday will be cooler due to the clouds, getting into the 60s to low 70s.

Showers are likely Monday night, with locally heavy downpours continuing. This is when the threat for flash flooding will increase, as will be the case through Tuesday. By Tuesday evening, a widespread half inch to an inch of rain is expected, but there may be locally 3 to 4 inches of rain with heavier thunderstorms or training of thunderstorms. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and never cross any flooded roads. The complex storm system will start to move out Tuesday night.

Much quieter weather is in store for Wednesday, with morning showers giving way to afternoon sunshine. Thursday will be the pick of the week, with partly sunny skies. Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s, with lows in the 60s. More showers are expected Thursday night into Friday, but it doesn’t look significant at this point.

Another system is expected to arrive next weekend, with showers and thunderstorms expected late in the day on Saturday, and showers continuing Sunday. This system also doesn’t look too impressive, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

