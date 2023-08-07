Farmers across the state welcome people to Vermont Open Farm Week

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the challenges this season, farms across Vermont are opening up to visitors this week. And whether you’re milking a cow or picking blueberries, there’s an activity for everyone.

“I knew that it was Vermont Open Farm Week and I actually came to this farm last year, so I thought it would be great to bring a friend along,” said Joanie Wisdahl of Rochester.

It’s the ninth annual Vermont Open Farm Week. Events are happening all across the state, where farmers open their doors to the public.

Blueberry lovers came out to satisfy their sweet tooth at Adam’s Berry Farm in Charlotte.

“We wanted to pick blueberries to make a pie this afternoon, Cal and I did, and we needed just a few blueberries for that and it’s actually our second time picking blueberries together,” said Laura St. George of Charlotte.

Other Vermonters just came for a good time.

“I just came along for the ride and it was so much fun to just sit in the bushes and laugh and pick blueberries, and I’m really excited to bring a little bit of it home and make a cobbler,” said Susannah White of Shoreham.

Co-operator Jessica Sanford says she and her husband, Adam Hausmann, moved here from the Intervale in Burlington because of the continual flooding and crop loss. They have been in Charlotte since 2012.

“Flooding is one of the primary reasons why we moved here. It’s just hard to have your business go underwater every year, just emotionally, financially,” Sanford said.

Her crop was mostly spared from last month’s flooding, but Sanford says the wet forecast this summer has still created obstacles.

“Even if you’re not flooded, a challenging year for farmers across the state. The relentless rain makes it really challenging to grow,” she said.

Even in May before the heavy rainfall, Adam’s Berry Farm took a hit.

“We had a late season freeze which, as a perennial grower, there’s not much can we do to protect the blossoms of all our blueberries. So, we did lose probably 30%-40% of our crop this year,” Sanford said.

Despite more rain in our future and the losses, it’s not stopping these farmers or the public from having fun during Open Farm Week.

Adam’s Berry Farm is having events throughout the week, like a s’more night.

Click here for more on Vermont Open Farm Week.

