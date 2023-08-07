FEMA hires Vermonters to help in flood response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA is trying to hire Vermonters to help with the recovery.

We’re told the openings are for short-term and full-time jobs based at FEMA’s temporary offices in the surrounding areas.

The temporary positions are for about four months but could be extended.

They include jobs like Environmental Floodplain Specialist, Historic Preservation Specialist, and Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialist.

You have to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

For more information on the jobs available or to apply visit their website and search for “vermont” and “FEMA.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.