How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

FEMA hires Vermonters to help in flood response

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA is trying to hire Vermonters to help with the recovery.

We’re told the openings are for short-term and full-time jobs based at FEMA’s temporary offices in the surrounding areas.

The temporary positions are for about four months but could be extended.

They include jobs like Environmental Floodplain Specialist, Historic Preservation Specialist, and Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialist.

You have to be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED.

For more information on the jobs available or to apply visit their website and search for “vermont” and “FEMA.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Missing 37-year-old found safe
Church Street in Burlington gunfire investigation
Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting ruled a homicide
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
Several fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Claremont, New Hampshire.
First responders battle structure fire in Claremont

Latest News

Some FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are closing in Vermont.
Two FEMA disaster centers close, five remain open in Vt.
In St. Johsnbury a trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his.
St. Johnsbury Trooper totals cruiser responding to call
File Photo
Two FEMA disaster centers close, five remain open in Vt.
File Photo
St. Johnsbury Trooper totals cruiser responding to call