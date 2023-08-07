How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Festival of Fools takes over Church Street Sunday

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fools and freaks take to Burlington’s Church Street – as the City Arts Festival of Fools is back in Queen City.

This is the festivals 16th year in Burlington. The three-day event attracts hundreds of people.

This year the festival had over twenty performers, all of them spread out periodically along the center of town showing everyone their skills. The festival was created to highlight all the different kinds of talents Burlington has to offer and people watching say some of the things they see are unreal.

“I think the diversity and creativity of all the performers, and the fun that the kids have. All kinds of acrobats, jugglers, comedy,” Krissy Bergeron of Milton.

Organizers at the festival say they can’t wait to start planning for next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Missing 37-year-old found safe
Church Street in Burlington gunfire investigation
Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Police investigate Danville shooting that left one person dead and another wounded
File photo
Vt. authorities warn of new twist on old scam

Latest News

The Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish brought together some well-known Vermont owned...
Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish host first “Vermont Day”
2023 Dragon Boat Race
17th Dragon Boat Festival takes to Lake Champlain
The Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival returns this year giving people the opportunity to...
17th Dragon Boat Festival takes to Lake Champlain
Justin Thomas Memorial Park gets upgraded
Justin Thomas Park in Rutland gets revamped