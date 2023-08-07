Festival of Fools takes over Church Street Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fools and freaks take to Burlington’s Church Street – as the City Arts Festival of Fools is back in Queen City.

This is the festivals 16th year in Burlington. The three-day event attracts hundreds of people.

This year the festival had over twenty performers, all of them spread out periodically along the center of town showing everyone their skills. The festival was created to highlight all the different kinds of talents Burlington has to offer and people watching say some of the things they see are unreal.

“I think the diversity and creativity of all the performers, and the fun that the kids have. All kinds of acrobats, jugglers, comedy,” Krissy Bergeron of Milton.

Organizers at the festival say they can’t wait to start planning for next year.

