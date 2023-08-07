How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

House fire and reported explosion in Indiana kills 2 and injures another, authorities say

Two people died in an Indiana home explosion. (Credit: WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two people in their 90s died and a third person was injured when a fire and reported explosion destroyed a home in west-central Indiana, authorities said.

Crawfordsville Fire Chief Scott Busenbark said crews were called Saturday morning to a house fire and found one person on the home’s front lawn. He said the injured person was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition, WXIN-TV reported.

Busenbark said first responders who entered the house after the fire was put out found two people dead. The deceased were identified by the Montgomery County Coroner as Richard Chastain, 90, and Marilyn Fox, 91.

WISH-TV reported that neighbors told the fire department they heard an explosion about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

R. Martin Umbarger, a retired major general with the Indiana National Guard, told WISH-TV that Chastain was a retired Indiana National Guard general and “the kind of man you expected to live forever.”

A 90th birthday celebration had been planned Saturday for Chastain at a local community center, the station reported.

Busenbark said the deaths have shaken Crawfordsville, a city of about 16,000 residents located about 45 miles (70 kilometers) miles northwest of Indianapolis.

“When something like this happens, it hits the whole community,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Missing 37-year-old found safe
Church Street in Burlington gunfire investigation
Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting ruled a homicide
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
Several fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Claremont, New Hampshire.
First responders battle structure fire in Claremont

Latest News

The beginning of the school year is near, and with it comes conversations around safety and...
Schools prepare for new safety protocols in effect this school year
FEMA is trying to hire Vermonters to help with the recovery.
FEMA hires Vermonters to help in flood response
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say
Two people died in an Indiana home explosion.
Retired general among two killed in Indiana home explosion