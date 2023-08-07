How to help
Investigators search for cause of New Hampshire warehouse fire

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a large warehouse to catch fire in...
Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a large warehouse to catch fire in Claremont, New Hampshire, over the weekend.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a large warehouse to catch fire in Claremont, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Investigators were on site Monday at the Sullivan Street warehouse. The former mill building, which is currently used as a storage facility, suffered extensive damage in the fire.

The call came in Saturday at about 6 p.m. Crews from more than a dozen departments responded to the fire which took them more than a day to completely extinguish.

“The size of the building was the number one concern. The rear of the building, we did not have access to so that generated a lot of issues for our responding personnel and also just the logistics of managing all the crews that were attempting to extinguish the fire,” Claremont Fire Chief Jim Chamberlain said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No one was inside the building when the blaze broke out. No injuries were reported knocking down the fire.

