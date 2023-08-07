Made in Vermont: Bonté Bakery

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - At this Montpelier bakery, breadmaking is a labor of “loaf.”

“Our focus is gluten-free artisan bread,” says Bonté Bakery owner Anne Marie Shea. “It’s a different style than a lot of the kind of normal gluten-free breads that people think of, that are more batter breads.”

Shea has been gluten-free for 15 years but didn’t start baking professionally until a couple of years ago.

“I got into this because I wanted my son to eat gluten-free and that kind of made me want to have bread for him that he couldn’t tell,” she says.

During the pandemic, she opened a home bakery in Calais that turned out sweet treats, custom cakes and the like, all gluten-free.

“That’s always been our focus, our goal, and not really willing to have other things contaminated,” Shea explains. When they started experimenting with selling breads, they realized they had identified an unaddressed “knead” in the community.

“We would get a bigger reaction from the bread just because of the differences between our gluten-free bread and what the kind of norm in our area is for gluten-free bread,” she says. “What we realized is that the bread need was much more consistent than the sweet need.”

Quickly after making the swap to bread-baking only, their popularity began to rise. “Bready” or not, they found themselves in need of a bigger and better commercial kitchen. After a lengthy search, they found the perfect spot.

The small but mighty team makes all of their bread by hand, using techniques specific to artisan bread. From steaming to a special type of oven and radiant heat, they say the secret to great bread lies in the process of making it.

“And also our hands on every loaf of bread for shaping and bannetons for a traditional way of proofing your bread,” she says.

Sourdough, seeded and nonseeded country loaves, boules and specialty breads are delivered to grocery stores all around the state every week. Warmly received, they’ve expanded to sourdough pizza crusts, and hope to soon tackle bagels. If you’re gluten-free and miss the taste and texture of nonfrozen bread, trying Bonté Bakery is a “no-grainer.”

“What I’ve learned through this is how much people love bread and how much of an effect it has on them when they can’t have bread. The response has been bigger and more lovely than I ever could have imagined,” says Shea.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.