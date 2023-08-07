One man dead after an ATV crash in Highgate

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Highgate earlier this afternoon.

Police say they received a report that an unresponsive man had been found underneath an overturned ATV in a sandpit between frontage road and airport road in the town of Highgate at around 2:40 p.m.

Through investigation troopers determined that 22-year-old Logan Labelle had been operating the ATV in the sandpit when it overturned on a steep bank, causing fatal injuries.

The investigation into Labelle’s death is still ongoing, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the St. Albans Barracks.

