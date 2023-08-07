How to help
Plattsburgh asks residents what businesses they want to see in community

Leaders in the town of Plattsburgh want to know what businesses people want to see in the North...
Leaders in the town of Plattsburgh want to know what businesses people want to see in the North Country. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Leaders in the town of Plattsburgh want to know what businesses people want to see in the North Country.

It comes as two major manufacturing companies announced they’re packing up.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says in addition to the online survey, the town has created a development guidebook that will be sent out to investors across the country. He adds the book has key business statistics such as cost of living and average household income, and highlights existing industries in the area.

Cashman says the town is looking to invite investors from manufacturing to the recreation industry.

“We are looking at things not just in the manufacturing realm or just restaurants, we are also hoping we can get some good information that is family-focused recreation, entertainment and we are going to be doing it on a rolling basis,” Cashman said.

Click here for more information on development in Plattsburgh.

Click here for the town’s survey.

