Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim

Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide.

Police on Monday identified the victim as Timothy Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, and said his death was determined to be a homicide.

Barbour’s body was found Wednesday afternoon down an embankment off Cedar Street.

Brattleboro police say they are actively investigating the homicide. They did not say whether there are any suspects in the case or whether there have been any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 802-257-7950 or the tip line at 802-251-8188.

