Schools prepare for new safety protocols

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beginning of the school year is near, and with it comes conversations around safety and protocol.

Recent school safety legislation and what the new rules mean for schools. Act 29 will be in effect this upcoming school year. It requires the following:

- Options-based drills twice a year, reported to the state

- An all-hazards emergency operation plan with local first responders

- A visitor policy with locked doors all-day

- Creation of a behavioral threat assessment team

Best safety practices and standards for schools are now required in Vermont.

One element is options-based drills for all students. School leaders say children’s age plays a role.

“Depending on the grade, our options-based drills look different. So it’s not you don’t necessarily see in our eighth-grade classes, the exact same thing that you see in our kindergarten classes, which makes a lot of sense,” said Grand Isle Supervisory Union Superintendent Michael Clark.

These drills are responses to a theoretical active shooter. There isn’t a one-size fits all plan for every building and classroom in the state.

They’ve been previously recommended by the Vermont School Safety Center but now superintendents are required to administer and report twice a year.

“We’re sort of in a place in our world right now, where, unfortunately, it’s not an option. So I think the having to do it, having to inform the community and then having to, to make sure that it happens and respond, let the state know, that’ll be a shift,” said Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent, Kristin Hubert.

“We use a trauma-informed approach to options, at least for us, and we want to make sure too, that they’re age appropriate. And so we work really hard to be intentional with our language and to eliminate any exact anxiety that might come along with these types of drills,” said Slate Valley Unified Union School District Superintendent, Brooke Olsen-Farrell.

We spoke with Grand Isle, Rutland Northeast, and Slate Valley - all three have used different forms of these drills in the past adding Act 29 creates minor tweaks to systems already in place.

Slate Valley’s superintendent Brooke Olsen Farrell says they’ve been practicing these drills for over a decade. But one slight change for them is a new requirement to tell families the day before the drill as opposed to notifying families the week of.

“How can we put some supportive measures in place our safety plans needed our additional counseling, you know what, what type of support does the individual need right to disrupt that pathway,” Brooke Olsen-Farrell.

By 2025 schools need to have a behavioral threat assessment team in place consisting of existing employees.

Vermont’s statute says this group is not supposed to be punitive, but a way to ensure students get the help they need and keep track of incidents and trends.

Grand Isle superintendent Michael Clark says they’ll be working on bolstering this aspect.

“Formalizing some things that we do, right using are enhancing our school psychology or the ability to do threat assessments with our psychologist and are really building up that team,” said Clark.

As for an all-hazardous plan required in collaboration with local emergency officials Clark says his SU already works closely with the sheriff’s department.

Staffing shortages affect schools and emergency personnel alike, especially in rural areas but Rutland Northeast Superintendent Kristin Hubert says a collaboration with nearby districts and law enforcement is a huge help.

“If something happens in one of my towns we tend to collect police from the State Police right from other local providers. So Vermont is both a small state but it also feels like a really big town and yeah, totally stressed a lot of collaboration and willingness for people to support one another,” said Hubert.

Hubert says school safety is a process, not a product, and says districts all over the state are constantly refining and revising what went well; and what didn’t.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.