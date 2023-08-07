St. Johnsbury Trooper totals cruiser responding to call

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In St. Johsnbury a trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his.

Police say Trooper Griffin Pearson lost control of his car while responding to an emergency call for help.

Police say near the intersection of Lackie Hill Road and Spaulding Road his car went off the road and rolled.

Trooper Pearson was reportedly able to extricate himself and was helped by local residents.

He had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.