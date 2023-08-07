How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

St. Johnsbury Trooper totals cruiser responding to call

File Photo
File Photo(Source: MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In St. Johsnbury a trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his.

Police say Trooper Griffin Pearson lost control of his car while responding to an emergency call for help.

Police say near the intersection of Lackie Hill Road and Spaulding Road his car went off the road and rolled.

Trooper Pearson was reportedly able to extricate himself and was helped by local residents.

He had minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Missing 37-year-old found safe
Church Street in Burlington gunfire investigation
Burlington police investigate two gunfire incidents at same apartment
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Police investigate Danville shooting that left one person dead and another wounded
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
Several fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Claremont, New Hampshire.
First responders battle structure fire in Claremont

Latest News

File Photo
Schools prepare for new safety protocols in effect this school year
Vermont Day at Vermont Teddy Bear Factory
Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish host first “Vermont Day”
The Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish brought together some well-known Vermont owned...
Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish host first “Vermont Day”
2023 Dragon Boat Race
17th Dragon Boat Festival takes to Lake Champlain