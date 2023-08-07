How to help
State Police investigate string of car break-ins in Woodford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT
WOODFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a string of break-ins targeted multiple cars on Route 9 in Woodford.

Police say the suspects in the break-ins are two women and one man.

Officers say they are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them and are urging area residents to make sure to lock their vehicles.

