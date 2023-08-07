How to help
Two FEMA disaster centers close, five remain open in Vt.

Some FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are closing in Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are closing in Vermont.

The Londonderry Center at Flood Brook School and the Plainfield Center at Twinfield Union School both closed Sunday at 7 p.m.

Several other centers are staying open. They’re open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

  • Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676
  • ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701
  • Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641
  • Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822
  • Springfield Health Center, 100 River Street, Springfield, VT 05156

FEMA reports all centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs.

To apply for FEMA help without visiting a center, you can call or go online.

