Two FEMA disaster centers close, five remain open in Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are closing in Vermont.

The Londonderry Center at Flood Brook School and the Plainfield Center at Twinfield Union School both closed Sunday at 7 p.m.

Several other centers are staying open. They’re open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive, Waterbury, VT 05676

ASA Bloomer Building, 88 Merchants Row, Suite 330, Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square, Barton, VT 05822

Springfield Health Center, 100 River Street, Springfield, VT 05156

FEMA reports all centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs.

To apply for FEMA help without visiting a center, you can call or go online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.