USA women’s hockey training in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - USA women’s hockey is back in Lake Placid for the first time since 2019 as they train for upcoming matches against Sweden and eventually team Canada.

“Right down to our first-time players to our veterans, it is so special to be back and to be surrounded by the Olympic spirit,” said Katie Million, the director of the women’s national team programs for USA Hockey.

Million says the organization is overjoyed to be back in Lake Placid for its national festival.

“Last year we had intended to but with all of the renovations happening, we ended up just going elsewhere. But knew we wanted to get back here as soon as we could, and with the facilities here and the Olympic training center here, it is just the perfect location for us,” Million said.

The weeklong event brings together 111 of some of the nation’s best female hockey players. Million says some of those players will be competing for a spot on the U18 squad that will go against Sweden’s U18 team. Others will be picked for an upcoming series against Hockey Canada.

“From this week’s evaluation, we are going to select some teams. We are going to select a U18 team and a college team that will compete against Hockey Canada next week here in Lake Placid,” Million said.

On the ice Monday was the women’s U.S. National Team, which includes nine-time Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight.

“Sort of a breath of fresh air coming back and witnessing all of this stuff and hard work to convert the facility to update it a little bit more,” Knight said.

She says she is looking forward to fast-paced play.

“Just to be on the ice with other great players. I mean, the passes are crisp, fast the pace is going to be great tomorrow and moving forward,” she said. “It is just a lot of fun to play at this level because there are only so many women that do play at this level, so you do realize the difference between a touch here and a touch here is just magnificently different.”

Knight says her message to younger players boils down to two simple words-- have fun.

“If anything, it is just read between the lines of this intense but also can not forget why you are here and why you signed up to play and as long as we are having fun, it will translate extremely well to the ice,” she said.

The games against Sweden will kick off this Thursday and Saturday, while the three-game series against Team Canada begins next Wednesday.

