Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish host first “Vermont Day”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Teddy Bear Factory and Make-A-Wish brought together some well-known Vermont owned brands to create a fun day of activities for kids with food, music and shopping.

It’s their first event known as “Vermont Day” but they say it won’t be the last.

The free family gathering had activities like face painting and food trucks like Ben and Jerry’s for people to enjoy. The event also put a spotlight on local small businesses.

“It’s the first year we felt like we could really start events up in a big way again. We thought what better way than to celebrate the state we love so much -- Vermont -- so we created Vermont Day, and the goal of the event is to bring cherished brands from across the state,” said Cassandra Clayton.

About 300 people made it out to Sunday’s event.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.