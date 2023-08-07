How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center

A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics center. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics center.

Vermont state police say Jonathan Girard, 39, of North Adams, Massachusetts, is charged with voyeurism.

Investigators say Girard was working as a visiting coach at the Central Vermont Gymnastics Academy in Waterbury.

Officials say they worked with Massachusetts police to seize Girard’s computer where they say the videos were stored.

Girard is due in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Church Street in Burlington gunfire investigation
Burlington police investigate 2 gunfire incidents at same apartment building
Christina Manning, 37, of Bradford
Missing 37-year-old found safe
Shooting investigation in St. Johnsbury
2 in critical condition following St. Johnsbury shooting
A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call

Latest News

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is investigating the state’s largest psychiatric hospital...
Vt. attorney general investigating Brattleboro Retreat for health care fraud
It was a soggy Monday in Middlebury. Local road crews laid down hay bales to slow down...
Waterlogged Addison County readies for another round of heavy rain
Despite the challenges this season, farms across Vermont are opening up to visitors this week....
Farmers across the state welcome people to Vermont Open Farm Week
Leaders in the town of Plattsburgh want to know what businesses people want to see in the North...
Plattsburgh asks residents what businesses they want to see in community