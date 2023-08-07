Waterlogged Addison County readies for another round of heavy rain

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterlogged Addison County is preparing for more rain. That’s after heavy rain and flash flooding took a toll on towns throughout the county last week.

It was a soggy Monday in Middlebury. Local road crews laid down hay bales to slow down stormwater runoff into the Otter Creek, which right now is a cascade of water.

Heavy bands of rain pelted Addison County Thursday, washing out driveways, opening sinkholes and damaging roads.

“It created a lot of freshets and torrents running through right where the police station is,” Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley said.

Route 116 is closed for the next few weeks while crews make repairs.

A water main break means hundreds in the northwest section of town are without drinking water. The town is now giving out cans and bottles of water to anyone who needs it.

“It’s been busy for us, especially with the fire department dealing with flood issues and getting people out of the water,” Hanley said.

It has been a soggy summer across Vermont with multiple communities taking on heavy damage and more than 10,000 acres of crops ruined by the rains.

“It’s just been extreme. Before the flooding, we had a stretch of humidity for seemingly weeks,” said Scott Schaffer of Middlebury.

A bummer for visitors looking to hike in the Green Mountains.

“Unfortunately, on account of the rain, we had to make do as some of the official trails were closed,” said George Menz, a visitor from Virginia.

So far, Addison County can access federal funds for damage to infrastructure, but homeowners and businesses are not yet eligible for individual aid. And federal officials have not yet determined whether last Thursday’s storms are included in the federal disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden.

“We’ve made a declaration of emergency locally and we’ve submitted it to the governor last week. We’re now waiting to hear,” Hanley said.

In the meantime, leaders continue to ask people to report any and all damage to 211. That will help Vermont make its case to the feds that counties need continued support.

There is hopeful news on the way for Addison County. The Addison County Fair & Field Days kicks off this week and many in the community say they’re hoping for drier weather.

Related Stories:

Addison County assessing damage from flash flooding; more severe weather on the way

Flash flooding washes out roads in Addison County

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.