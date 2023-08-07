How to help
You Can Quote Me: Aug. 6, 2023

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” teens targeted by blackmailers with compromising material. We investigate sextortion schemes on the rise.

Plus, helping Vermonters recover from the flooding. How the state is working to let affected residents know about available resources. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vt. Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

