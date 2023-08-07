BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here we go again. It seems like we can’t get more than a couple days of nice weather in a row these days. It was a lovely weekend, but multiple rounds of rain will move through tonight through Tuesday night, bringing the risk for more flash flooding with it. Another Flood Watch goes into effect for most of the area at midnight tonight and remains in effect through Tuesday night. That watch includes Clinton and Essex County in New York, all of Vermont except Bennington and Windham County and most of New Hampshire.

After a few scattered, non-impactful showers this afternoon, more downpours and embedded thunder move in from the west as the night unfolds. A couple stronger storms could hold together into the western fringes of our area, but the main threat tonight and tomorrow is the rain. Most spots can expect a solid 1″ to 2″ through Tuesday morning, but locally higher totals in the 3″ to 4″ range are likely in any communities that see very heavy downpours or repeated downpours. Additional showers or storms are expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Unfortunately the nature of these systems is that we can’t know in advance exactly which communities will see heavy rain, but that chances are good several will. There is a moderate (level 3/4) risk for excessive rainfall Tuesday, which means numerous areas of flash flooding are possible. For reference, the widespread flooding of July 10 and 11 happened when there was a high (level 4/4) risk.

Overall, keep a close eye on the weather through Tuesday and be prepared for areas of flash flooding if heavy downpours track over your community. There could be additional culvert washouts or mudslides. Remember to never drive through flood water. Turn around and seek and alternate route. You can’t know what the structural integrity is of the road underneath and it doesn’t take much water to stall or carry away a vehicle.

Wednesday will be a much quieter day, and should be largely dry. Another chance for showers or storms arrives late Thursday and again over the weekend. For now, we need to get through Tuesday.

Stay dry out there,

-Jess Langlois

