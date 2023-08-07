BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a delightful summer weekend, it’s back to the same old, same old today . . . wet & stormy weather that could lead to some flash flooding problems again.

The day will start with just a bit of sunshine to the north, but clouds will quickly be on the increase with scattered rain showers not far behind. There could be a thunderstorm or two, but not much will happen during the daytime hours.

Once we get into the evening & overnight, though, then things will turn more serious. Showers & thunderstorms will come through in waves with potentially heavy downpours, locally. This activity will continue through the day on Tuesday, with the focus of the heavier bands of rain more in our eastern areas.

A widespread 1-2″ of rain will affect most of us tonight & Tuesday, with as much as 3-4″ possible, especially the farther east you are. Localized flash flooding could occur with these passing downpours.

The system bringing this rain will move out on Tuesday night. There may be a lingering shower early Wednesday, up to the north, otherwise the rest of Wednesday is looking fine with lots of sunshine.

Thursday will start out okay, but more rain showers will be moving in late in the day into the overnight hours. It will slowly clear out as we go through the day on Friday.

The upcoming weekend will be nothing like this past weekend. Showers and possible thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the possible flash flooding over the next couple of days, and we will be keeping you updated with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

