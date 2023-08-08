How to help
Chester police investigating suspicious incident involving a gun

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Chester are investigating a suspicious incident where a man pointed a gun at a woman.

It happened Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. on School Street.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with slicked-back hair and tattoos on his head.

He was driving a dark green sedan with kayak racks on top. The last three digits of the license plate were 617.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Chester at 802-875-2035.

