Claremont emergency communications system to get $1M upgrade

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Nearly $1 million in federal funding will help upgrade the emergency communications system in Claremont, New Hampshire, and surrounding towns.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured the dispatch center at the Claremont Police Station Tuesday. New radios, transmission towers and an enhanced record-keeping system are included in the $963,000 project.

City Police Chief Brent Wilmot says the upgrades are essential to keep both first responders and the community safe.

“When the public asks for us to come to their home or business or wherever they may be, we need to be able to get the call and get there as soon as possible and resolve the issue. And so the communications equipment that we are working with now is circa 1996, ‘97 it was at end of life in 2011,” Wilmot said.

Kuster secured the funding through the Community Project Funding appropriations process. It’s part of a larger government funding package that the House must pass by the end of the year.

