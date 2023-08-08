How to help
Federal judge tosses Slate Ridge owner’s request to dismiss case

Daniel Banyai-File photo
(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has tossed out a request to dismiss the case against the owner of an unpermitted paramilitary training facility in West Pawlet.

The federal district court judge in Burlington found that Daniel Banyai didn’t have the legal basis to ask for the case against him to be dismissed.

There is currently an arrest warrant out for Banyai for failing to abide by court orders to take down the unpermitted structures on his Slate Ridge property.

He had claimed in the recent filing that he was in compliance.

