Flash flooding threatens Vt. roads as storms continue into August

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another harsh storm is dumping more rain across the state, with already soggy areas taking on even more water.

Rain has been coming down since late Monday night, creating unsafe driving conditions on roads throughout the region.

Even on roads that aren’t washed out, it is important to stay safe and drive slowly on roads that are slick from the wet conditions. Slippery pavement and visibility problems pose a danger to those driving in stormy weather.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the day, and we will continue to track the storm and provide updates here on our website and on the WCAX app.

