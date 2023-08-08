How to help
Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to assault

Joel Daugreilh-File photo
Joel Daugreilh-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont police officer has pleaded guilty to assault in a 2017 case that raised questions about the use of force.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says Joel Daugreilh, 37, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty on Monday in court to one count of simple assault.

The charge stems from a case in 2017 when Daugreilh was a St. Albans police officer. Investigators said Daugreihl used pepper spray at close range on a suspect who was handcuffed and shackled to a bench in a holding cell.

Daugreilh resigned after the incident.

The attorney general decided not to bring an assault charge against Daugreilh at the time but reopened the case in 2020.

In Franklin County Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to the charge of simple assault. His sentence was deferred and he’s on six months probation plus 40 hours of community service.

