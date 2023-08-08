How you can help film crew making Vermont flooding documentary

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local film crew needs your help as it works to document the July flooding.

Invisible Productions says it’s working on a documentary about the storm and the recovery, and they’re hoping Vermonters will submit their photos and videos so they can create a firsthand account of what happened.

“There’s not a lot of things that affect really on this scale, the entire state. There’s going to be an impact for the entire state, not just, you know, this community will have a hard time or that, just the repercussions of this are going to be massive,” said Tiffany Mason of Invisible Productions.

Unfortunately, there was some bad news for that film crew. Not long after we did that interview with them, they say the car they had stored equipment and footage in was broken into in Burlington near the NBT Bank.

They tell us they’re in “regroup mode” but intend to move forward with the project still.

They have a GoFundMe set up to try to replace what was lost. To submit your images, email 2023vtflooddocumentary@gmail.com.

