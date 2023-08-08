Kuster looking across the aisle for support of New Democrat Coalition

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is looking across the aisle as she continues in her new leadership role in the U.S. House.

Kuster is chair of the New Democrat Coalition. It’s a group of almost 100 center-left representatives in the House.

The coalition recently announced its Economic Opportunity Agenda, which members say will lower costs, fight inflation and grow the middle class. And the group is soliciting GOP support.

“We call ourselves the can-do caucus and we are willing to work in a bipartisan way across the aisle to really deliver for our constituency. We try to tune out the extreme rhetoric and the partisanship and the rancor that’s really dividing Congress,” said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Kuster says the biggest priority for her when Congress convenes in September is to get the funding passed for the federal budget.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.