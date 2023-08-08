How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’

A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when...
A lottery player in California won $500 on a scratch-off ticket and another $1 million when trying his luck again.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A lottery player in California hit a million-dollar payday thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Vang Cha told California Lottery officials that he rarely plays scratchers because he prefers playing games with bigger jackpots like the SuperLotto or Mega Millions.

But he said he found the odds better and decided to give the California 200X Scratchers game a chance.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto. So, I figured I might as well give it a shot,” he said.

Cha ended up winning $500 from a $30 ticket. However, he had his eye on an even bigger prize.

“I decided to go all in and buy an entire book of the games,” Cha said.

According to officials, he used his $500 winnings to buy 30 of the $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers tickets at a Sacramento liquor store.

And lucky 16 was uncovered on the final row of one of the tickets, resulting in a $1 million payout.

“I was stunned! I scanned the ticket to make sure it was real, and it was!” Cha said.

According to Cha, he had gone through about 20 tickets before finding the million-dollar prize.

Cha said he plans to invest his winnings and might start playing a few more scratch-off games too.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call
FILE
Vermont man killed after ATV overturns in Highgate
Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide....
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta-File photo
Vt. man charged with murder in deadly prison fight
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
These are your (slim) chances of scoring Taylor Swift tickets
An iconic barn you've probably seen from Interstate 89 is getting spruced up. Our Jessica Tara...
VYCC's iconic red barn getting a face-lift
Vermont’s first mosquitoes of the year to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in...
Mosquitoes in 2 Vermont communities test positive for West Nile virus
Multiple motorcycle crashes and deaths on Vermont roads this summer are causing safety...
Safety experts hope education can help put the brakes on motorcycle crashes