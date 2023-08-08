How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll

The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie's face, plus cut and colored hair.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Barbie” is already a mega-hit movie, crossing $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

And now Mattel is trying to cash in on the success by expanding its Barbie line to include some of the characters and outfits that appeared in the film.

That includes a limited-edition Weird Barbie for sale.

Actress Kate McKinnon played Weird Barbie in the movie.

The new doll will feature the hot pink outfit McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie’s face, plus cut and colored hair.

It represents a doll that Mattel says has “been played with a little too much.”

Weird Barbie is available for preorder for $50 on Mattel’s website until Aug. 18.

But it will be a while before customers can hold one. The doll won’t get shipped out until May of next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont state trooper will need a new cruiser after reportedly totaling his. - File photo
Vermont trooper totals cruiser responding to call
FILE
Vermont man killed after ATV overturns in Highgate
Investigators now say what they first called a suspicious death in Brattleboro was a homicide....
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
A visiting coach is accused of recording video inside the bathroom of a Vermont gymnastics...
Visiting coach accused of recording inside bathroom of Vt. gymnastics center
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Danville
Danville shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

Police are searching for a driver who hit a pedestrian in St. Johnsbury and took off. - File...
Police investigating hit-and-run in St. Johnsbury that injured pedestrian
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
Police in Chester are investigating a suspicious incident where a man pointed a gun at a woman....
Chester police investigating suspicious incident involving a gun
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects