Mosquitoes in 2 Vermont communities test positive for West Nile virus

Vermont's first mosquitoes of the year to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in...
Vermont's first mosquitoes of the year to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in two communities. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first mosquitoes of the year to test positive for West Nile virus have been found in two communities.

The Vermont Department of Health says pools in Alburgh and Vergennes had mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus. The samples were collected a couple of weeks ago.

So far, there have been no reported human or animal cases of the virus this year.

To protect yourself from bug bites, wear bug repellant and long sleeves. Click here for more on protecting yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

