New York under flood watch as storms rage on

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t alone in today’s wet weather. New York’s North Country is also under a flood watch this morning.

Other parts of the state had tornado warnings and unconfirmed tornados touching down.

“With more rain expected overnight, it’s critical for all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts, prepare for changing conditions and abide by road closures and other guidance. Most importantly, don’t attempt to drive through standing water — that decision could prove deadly,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

