Nomad batteries help GMP keep the lights on during routine outages

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power debuted a Nomad battery last year, capable of powering homes and businesses during outages. Now, they are using it for other routine outages, as well.

Not only is GMP hoping the new Nomad batteries will help rural communities stay online and connected during severe weather, but they are also helping companies stay online when they’re doing critical improvements to the grid.

Twincraft Skincare is a 22-hour-a-day, six-day-a-week operation making bar and liquid soap, deodorants and skin care products.

Last month, GMP needed to do routine maintenance to the grid which usually would cause an outage, but instead, the company was hooked up to a Nomad mobile battery to keep the power flowing.

“For us, we had certain equipment that if it did stop for more than an hour or two, we would have to drain it and resanitize it. So it was critical for us and that can be days of time,” said Josh Mandell, the engineering manager at Twincraft Skincare.

The company turned off unnecessary items, but the battery was strong enough to power what they needed to avoid delays in work schedules.

“Financially for the company, it allows us not to have downtime. And I think that that benefits all the employees because we are a profit-sharing company. So the more we make money, the more all of our employees are able to make more money and I think everybody appreciates that,” Mandell said.

Green Mountain Power says they are bringing five more of these batteries to the state to expand energy storage in rural Vermont.

“It was the first use of the battery in this way, but we’re already excited to bring it to several clusters of homes, to communities, to other businesses to keep them powered up,” said Kristin Carlson of GMP.

The utility says the amount of energy stored is enough to power 100 homes for 24 hours.

“Mobile storage is a game-changer because it can help ski areas, it can help clusters of homes, it could help manufacturers, it can help keep communities powered up through severe weather,” Carlson said. “So to have this responsible, reflexive sort of resource that we can nimbly move on, is really key.”

